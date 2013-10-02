MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian credit card supplier Tinkoff Credit Systems is aiming to raise $750 million through an initial public offering, a source close to the placement said on Wednesday.

Four financial market sources had earlier told Reuters that the placement is expected on Thursday, though they did not provide further details.

TCS, founded and run by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been looking for outside funding to help to finance the company's growth plans.

A source close to the matter said in June that the credit card supplier had selected Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan , Morgan Stanley, Sberbank CIB and Renaissance Capital as organisers.

TCS was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.