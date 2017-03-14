MOSCOW, March 14 Russian consumer lender TCS
Group beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter
with a net profit of 3.7 billion roubles ($62.83 million).
Analysts had expected TCS Group to post 2.74 billion roubles
in the fourth quarter net profit.
The financial result was four times more than it made a year
earlier as income from its credit card business rose strongly.
In the fourth quarter TCS increased the number of credit
cards it issued to 408,000, up more than 50 percent year on
year. TCS is the second-largest credit card issuer in Russia
after Russia's biggest bank Sberbank.
TCS said on Tuesday it expected its 2017 net profit to be in
the upper range of its earlier guidance and to amount to at
least 14 billion roubles.
The bank also announced a new dividend policy according to
which it will have a target dividend payout ratio for each
quarter of 50 percent of the net profit achieved in the
preceding financial quarter.
($1 = 58.8859 roubles)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kira Zavyalova; Editing by
Andrey Ostroukh)