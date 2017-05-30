MOSCOW May 30 Russian consumer lender TCS Group
made 3.4 billion roubles ($60.16 million) of net profit
in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, in line with analysts'
forecasts.
TCS Group made 1.9 billion roubles of profit in the first
quarter last year.
London-listed TCS said its share of non-performing loans
fell to 9.6 percent in the first three months of 2017 from 10.2
percent a year earlier, while its net interest margin rose from
25.4 percent to 26.6 percent.
It added that it had approved an interim dividend of $0.17
per share/per GDR and that it was on track to meet its full-year
targets.
($1 = 56.5143 roubles)
