MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's Tenex, the world's largest exporter of low-enriched uranium products, has secured a $500 million syndicated pre-export loan, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.

The five-year deal is priced at LIBOR plus 225 basis points and "is the first syndicated pre-export financing of uranium products ever", Deutsche bank, which acted as one of the organisers of the loan, said in a statement.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Nordea Bank, Rosbank and Societe Generale were appointed mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

ING Bank and Natixis joined as just mandated lead arrangers, Deutsche said.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova)