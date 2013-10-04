MOSCOW Oct 4 Russia's anti-monopoly service, FAS, has received a request from companies representing Bank Rossiya for permission to buy 50 percent of telecoms operator Tele2 Russia from bank VTB, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

State-controlled VTB bought 100 percent of shares in Nordic telecom Tele2's Russian business in April for $3.55 billion. Analysts have said they expect VTB to sell the firm on to another party.

A FAS official confirmed two companies had applied but could not name them or the entity they represent.