MOSCOW, March 29 Billionaire Mikhail Fridman's
A1 investment group said it is considering legal action to
defend its right to buy Tele2's Russian unit, which
the Nordic telecom company on Wednesday agreed to sell to
state-controlled bank VTB.
Tele2's $3.5 billion deal to sell the unit to VTB was
followed by a $3.6-$4 billion cash offer from Fridman's A1. VTB
has said its deal is legally binding.
A1 argues that it had a number of meetings with Tele2
management last year during which time it made a bid at a higher
level than the one agreed with VTB.
A1 said possible legal action could claim lost opportunities
and a failure to execute fiduciary duties. Respondents are
potentially the board, the management, and Tele2's financial
advisors Morgan Stanley, it said.
"Our lawyers are working on considering filing a legal
case," Dmitry Vozianov, managing director at A1, told Reuters.
Morgan Stanley did not respond to a message left on their
press service phone line in London. Tele2 was not immediately
available for comment.