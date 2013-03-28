MOSCOW, March 28 Mikhail Fridman's A1 is prepared to make a counter offer to buy the Russia telecoms business of Sweden's Tele2 for $3.6 - $4 billion, rivalling a bid from Russian bank VTB, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment arm of billionaire Fridman's empire said that it was ready to make an all-cash bid with no debt financing.

Nordic telecoms company Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB for $3.5 billion.

(Reporting By Megan Davies)