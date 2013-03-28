BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, March 28 The investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is prepared to make a counter offer to buy the Russia telecoms business of Sweden's Tele2 for $3.6-$4 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The move rivals a bid from Russian bank VTB. Nordic telecoms company Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB for an enterprise value of $3.5 billion.
Tele2 said the deal comprised $2.4 billion in equity and $1.15 billion in net debt.
The investment arm of billionaire Fridman's empire said that it was ready to make an all-cash bid with no debt financing.
A1 said it is also interested and willing to agree to a purchase price for the remaining assets of Tele2 over "a very short period of time".
Fridman is flush with cash after recently closing a deal alongside three other tycoons to sell their one-half stake in oil producer TNK-BP to Rosneft for $28 billion.
The tycoon, worth $16.5 billion according to Forbes magazine, also owns a stake in Russia's third biggest telecoms company Vimpelcom.
Tele2 was not immediately available for comment.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.