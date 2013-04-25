MOSCOW, April 25 Russia's anti-monopoly
regulator on Thursday said it would be in favour of combining
the Russian business recently sold by Nordic telecoms group
Tele2 with state-controlled operator Rostelecom
, as it would increase competition.
Tele2 sold its Russian business to state-controlled bank VTB
in a surprise $3.55 billion deal. Analysts see
Rostelecom, the fifth-biggest mobile player behind Tele2, as the
most likely ultimate buyer.
"I like the idea at first glance," Igor Artemyev, the head
of the Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS), was quoted by news
agencies Interfax and RIA news agency as saying.
"We have discussed it a little bit. Because Rostelecom has
mobile assets, and if you add up Tele2, a fourth player will
emerge on the market - a strong (player) who will rival the
other three strong players," said Artemyev.
He said that neither Rostelecom nor any other company has so
far asked for permission to acquire the Tele2 assets from VTB.
Tele2 completed its deal with VTB within days after it was
announced, rejecting offers to look into two alternative bids -
jointly by Russia's biggest and third-biggest mobile phone
operators MTS and Vimpelcom and by A1 - the
investment vehicle of Vimpelcom's co-owner Mikhail Fridman.
VTB's chief financial officer Herbert Moos said on Wednesday
the bank planned to cut its holding in the Tele2 unit below a
controlling stake within the coming year and was already in
talks with Russian and foreign investors.