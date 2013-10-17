MOSCOW Oct 17 Russian bank VTB said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 50 percent of mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia to affiliates of Bank Rossiya and entities of tycoon Alexei Mordashov, without disclosing the price.

VTB bought industry No.4 Tele2 Russia in April for $3.55 billion, including $2.4 billion in equity and $1.15 billion in net debt, from Sweden's Tele2 and said it was not looking to hold the asset for the long term. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)