BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian bank VTB said on Thursday its acquisition of Swedish telecoms operator Tele2's Russian operations was a done deal and it was now open to bringing in strategic partners or financial backers.
"We concluded this deal, it is legally binding, it is done," said Yuri Soloviev, the first deputy president and chairman of the management board of VTB.
"We would like to keep Tele2 as a whole business ... We will spend some time thinking about strategic development and potential shareholders who would come and give us value. These could be financial, strategic, Russians, outside investors."
Soloviev declined to comment on plans by A1, the investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, to make a counter offer for Tele2.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.