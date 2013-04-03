MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's anti-monopoly regulator has cleared a plan by state-controlled bank VTB to buy the Russian unit of Nordic telecoms group Tele2, Interfax news agency quoted the regulator's head Igor Artemyev as saying on Wednesday.

"A decision has been made to support this project," Artemyev was quoted as saying.

Tele2's Russian business is at the center of rival offers in the wake of a $3.5 billion agreed deal unveiled last week to sell the assets to VTB.