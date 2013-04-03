Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, April 3 Russia's anti-monopoly regulator has cleared a plan by state-controlled bank VTB to buy the Russian unit of Nordic telecoms group Tele2, Interfax news agency quoted the regulator's head Igor Artemyev as saying on Wednesday.
"A decision has been made to support this project," Artemyev was quoted as saying.
Tele2's Russian business is at the center of rival offers in the wake of a $3.5 billion agreed deal unveiled last week to sell the assets to VTB.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.