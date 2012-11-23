MOSCOW Nov 23 Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service has dropped a lawsuit against Telenor over an increase in the Norwegian telecoms group's stake in Vimpelcom , the cartel office said in a statement on Friday.

The lawsuit had been filed by FAS in April to contest the dominant position Telenor had at that time built up in Vimpelcom, whose strategic importance in Russia the regulator believed required it be kept free of foreign control.