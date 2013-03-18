ST PETERSBURG, Russia, March 18 Russian power company TGK-1, controlled by Gazprom, said on Monday its net profit last year was up 60 percent at 6.24 billion roubles ($204 million).

It added that revenue rose to 62.5 billion roubles last year from 60.25 billion roubles in 2011, due in part to new customers as well as a rise in prices.