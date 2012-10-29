* Timchenko says Gazprom Exports share in Europe declined
* Says Yamal LNG project should secure gas exporting rights
MOSCOW Oct 29 Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of
Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek, questioned
Gazprom's monopoly on gas exports and said Novatek was
lobbying for changes in the law to be able to export itself,
Forbes magazine reported.
Novatek is forced to sell the gas it produces only in
Russia, where prices are regulated by the government, under the
provisions of a 2006 law that gives state-owned Gazprom,
Russia's largest gas producer, exclusive rights to sell gas
abroad.
Timochenko said Novatek and Swiss-based trading house
Gunvor, which he also co-owns, may join efforts in the gas
business.
"Novatek wants to be present on the European gas market,
while the Europeans want to see not only Gazprom there," he told
Forbes in an interview published in the latest issue of the
magazine.
Novatek, in partnership with France's Total, plans
to build an LNG plant in the Arctic peninsula of Yamal, which is
seen as Russia's next major gas producing region as West
Siberian brownfields have become depleted.
The rights to ship gas from Yamal are crucial for Novatek.
"We have to understand that is we want to launch a project
like this, we need to amend the legislative framework. That's
it," Timchenko, who controls 23.49 percent in Novatek, said.
Production at Yamal LNG is set to begin in 2016 with initial
annual output of 5 million tonnes of super-cooled liquefied
natural gas, rising to 15 million in 2018.
Gazprom will act as an exporting agent by shipping the gas
from Yamal LNG, though details of this agreement are not yet
clear. Timchenko voiced his frustration over uncertainty about
how exactly LNG from the plant will be shipped overseas.
"We have an agreement, according to which Gazprom Export
will be exporting Yamal LNG gas for a certain fee. But Gazprom
Export has yet to sign a single contract with the users and
don't promise us anything," Timchenko said in the interview.
A Gazprom Export source said there was insufficient
information on the project related to future LNG exports,
including pricing.
"Gazprom Export intends to stick to the agreements, as
planned, when it receives such information and documents," the
source said.
Timchenko also criticized Gazprom's policy in Europe, which
he said has contributed to a decline in market share.
Gazprom and its exporting arm, Gazprom Export, have been
losing market share in Europe, where it covers around a quarter
of natural gas needs, at a time of sagging demand combined with
an influx of cheaper, alternative, fuels, such as liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
"I believe that Gazprom Export's marketing campaign led to
its European share decrease ... Liquefied natural gas has
already come to the market. In essence, a new, cheaper gas
market is emerging; one has to see such things," Timchenko told
the magazine.
An official for Gazprom Export declined to comment.
Gazprom's exports to Europe, a vital source of revenue, are
likely to decline this year from the 150 billion cubic metres it
sold last year, analysts say.
Gazprom has also become the target of a European Commission
anti-monopoly investigation into whether it hindered the free
flow of gas supply across the continent.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and
Jane Baird)