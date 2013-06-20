COLUMN-U.S. oil output poses awkward forecasting problem for OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 U.S. oil drilling activity has surged but so far the impact on production has been limited because of the long delay in completing wells and reporting output.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Trading house Gunvor is seeking to expand in liquefied natural gas in Asia, its co-owner, Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko said on Thursday, as he prepares to launch a major project in Russia and is pressing the Kremlin to lift monopoly on LNG exports.
Novatek, Russia's No.2 gas producer, majority-owned by Timchenko and chief executive Leonid Mikhelson, is building a $20-billion LNG plant on the Yamal peninsula.
It would become Russia's second only plant after the Sakhalin-2 facility of the state gas export monopoly Gazprom's .
Novatek and state oil major Rosneft are pressing the government to grant them rights to export LNG. As for now, Gazprom enjoys a monopoly on exports of both pipeline and liquefied gas.
"We are not stepping on Gazprom's toes. But I think we may participate (in export) where Gazprom is not present," Timchenko told a small group of reporters.
Gazprom has previously also identified Asia as the key growth market for LNG demand. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and James Jukwey)
TRIPOLI, March 6 Production by Libya's Waha oil company has been cut by 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a precautionary measure due to clashes near the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, a senior official at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 European stocks and U.S. futures fell on Monday, as political tensions, a Deutsche Bank cash call and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him overshadowed a flurry of M&A activity in Europe.