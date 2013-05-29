(Adds detail from sources regarding timing, valuation)

By Megan Davies, Olga Popova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW May 29 Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) is talking to banks ahead of a possible stock market listing, which could take place later this year and raise several hundred million dollars, sources said on Wednesday.

A representative of the credit card supplier, which is backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Swedish private equity firm Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, confirmed the company was considering a flotation but declined further comment.

TCS, founded and run by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, has been looking for outside funding to help finance its growth plans. Tinkov said in an interview last March that the company could seek funding options such as an initial public offering (IPO).

One banking source said TCS wants to sell between 20 and 25 percent of its equity, which could be worth between $200 million and $300 million.

"They want to speed up the process of entering the market, but will look at the conditions," said the source.

A second banking source said TCS could raise around $500 million. That source, and a separate banking source, said a request for proposal - an invitation for banks to pitch to run the IPO - had been distributed to banks.

An IPO could be possible at the end of this year or the beginning of 2014, two of the banking sources said. A separate source familiar with the situation said the most likely venue would be the London Stock Exchange.

TCS was valued at $200 million in 2008 when Vostok Nafta bought a stake, but has grown as demand for credit cards has increased in Russia. A valuation of around $800 million was contemplated last year, a source said at the time.

Tinkov told Reuters in an interview last year there was still significant growth potential in the Russian market.

"People started to talk about competition, but to be honest we don't really have competition on the credit card market in Russia," Tinkov said.

"The market is so huge. I think it should be 10 times bigger than today. So I predict that in the next three to five years there will be no competition on the credit card market."

Tinkov has built up and sold businesses including a brewing chain and a frozen foods business.

Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG and Russia's VTB Capital, is also talking to banks about a possible IPO which could raise at least $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter said. (Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)