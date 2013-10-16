MOSCOW Oct 16 Russian consumer credit specialist Tinkoff Credit Systems is to close the books for its planned London IPO on Oct. 21 and start trading the following day, two financial sources said on Wednesday.

Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov's TCS said earlier it would place shares worth up to $870 million in a London flotation that would value the company at up to $3.2 billion.

The company originally planned to close the books on Oct. 24, according to one of the sources.