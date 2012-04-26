* TMK Q1 welded pipe sales down 13 pct y/y

* Expects growing demand for OCTG pipes in Russia in 2012

* Shares down 2.8 pct in Moscow, GDRs up 1.2 pct in London (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, APRIL 26 - TMK , Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said on Thursday its first-quarter shipments reached 1.05 million tonnes, down 2.2 percent year-on-year, due to lower sales in the welded pipe business.

Against the fourth quarter, steel pipes shipment to customers rose by 1.5 percent, the company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, said in a statement.

Seamless pipe shipments grew by 6.6 percent year-on-year, while welded pipe sales fell by 13 percent, driven by a fall in demand for Russian large diameter pipe (LDP).

A substantial dip in demand for LDP had been expected and had been caused by the completion of numerous major pipeline projects and the postponement of new projects by consumers, TMK said.

Meanwhile, shipments of tubular products by TMK's American division increased 23 percent year-on-year to 286,000 tonnes in the first quarter.

In 2012, TMK expects growing demand for OCTG pipes (used in the oil and gas sector) and line pipes in Russia. It sees flat global demand for these products on the whole.

The company also expects more demand for industrial pipes, primarily in Russia. LDP shipments in 2012 will depend on the launch of new pipeline projects and the pace of those projects, as well LDP pipeline maintenance volumes, TMK said.

Its shares in Moscow fell 2.76 percent by 0832 GMT, underperforming metals and mining MICEX stock index, which fell 0.39 percent. Global depositary receipts (GDR) of TMK were up 1.22 percent in London. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)