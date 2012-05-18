Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
MOSCOW May 18 The board of TMK, Russia's largest pipe producer for the oil and gas sector, recommended on Friday a dividend of 2.7 roubles per ordinary share from its 2011 net profit.
The total payout would amount to 2.53 billion roubles ($81.52 million) and is to be approved at the company's annual shareholder meeting on June 26, the company said in a statement.
Last year TMK, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky, recommended a dividend of 0.85 roubles per share.
($1 = 31.0541 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)