MOSCOW, Sept 20 The board of TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, has recommended a dividend of 1.50 roubles per share, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 1.41 billion roubles ($45.6 mln) will be paid by Dec. 28, the company said.

The company reported consolidated net income of $182 million during the period, it said. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Douglas Busvine)