MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's TMK, the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, has revised the price guidance for its secondary public offering (SPO) to 74.5-75.0 roubles ($1.25-$1.26) per share, two financial sources said on Thursday.

A source previously told Reuters the SPO was oversubscribed and the guidance was between 74.5 roubles ($1.25) a share and the market price. ($1 = 59.5410 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Peter Hobson; editing by Polina Devitt)