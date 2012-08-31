Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, paper and plastics with a $1.67 billion deal.
MOSCOW Aug 31 Russian pipe maker TMK, a major supplier to Russia's oil and gas industry, reported a second quarter net profit of $76 million, falling short of a consensus forecast of $93 million.
TMK said the Q2 net profit included a $26 million foreign exchange loss.
Revenues were $1.78 billion, ahead of a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, which showed expectations of $1.69 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $290 million, in line with the consensus forecast.
Pipe sales were up 10 percent on the back of increased sales of large-diameter pipes and OCTG pipes for construction of new wells. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON, Feb 21 Global aluminium output was running at an annualised pace of 62.0 million tonnes in January, a new all-time record.
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 Chief executive officers of 16 companies, including Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc and General Electric Co, have urged the U.S. Congress to pass a comprehensive tax code rewrite, including a controversial border tax.