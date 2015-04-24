MOSCOW, April 24 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it had shipped 995,000 tonnes of steel pipe to consumers in the first quarter of 2015, down 3 percent year-on-year.

The decline in shipments is mainly due to the lower operational performance of its American division, the company said in a statement. TMK expects its shipments to be flat for the whole of 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)