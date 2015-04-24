Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
MOSCOW, April 24 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday it had shipped 995,000 tonnes of steel pipe to consumers in the first quarter of 2015, down 3 percent year-on-year.
The decline in shipments is mainly due to the lower operational performance of its American division, the company said in a statement. TMK expects its shipments to be flat for the whole of 2015. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.