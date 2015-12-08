MOSCOW Dec 8 TMK, a Russian steel pipe producer, agreed with lender Sberbank on a credit line worth 12.78 billion roubles ($183 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that the credit line would last until August 2022. ($1 = 69.8480 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)