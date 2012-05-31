MOSCOW May 31 TMK , Russia's
largest maker of steel pipes for the energy sector, said its
2012 first quarter net profit rose to $105 million, beating
forecasts, and the company sees its core earnings flat in the
second quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post
a first quarter net profit of $92 million, down from $104
million in the year-earlier period.
The company, controlled by businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky,
said its first quarter revenue dropped to $1.66 billion from
$1.67 billion a year ago, meeting analyst consensus.
The company also said its first quarter earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached
$277 million, above the average $276 million forecast, but less
than the $293 million year-earlier result.
(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)