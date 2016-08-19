EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 30)
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
MOSCOW Aug 19 TMK, Russia's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday its second-quarter net profit rose to $57 million from $47 million in the same period of last year.
TMK said revenue was at $853 million, down from $1.16 billion a year earlier, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to $143 million from $172 million.
The company sees lower sales in Russia in the next quarter due to seasonally weaker demand and scheduled maintenance, but expects an improvement in demand in the fourth quarter.
TMK also said it expected an improved overall EBITDA performance in the second half of 2016 and that its full-year EBITDA margin would remain flat compared to 2015. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.