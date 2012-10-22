MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's TMK, a global supplier of steel pipes for the energy sector, reported a 1.5 percent decrease in tube shipments to 3.15 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2012 due to decreased sales in the large diametre pipe (LDP) business.

The market major said it expected the demand for its oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipes to remain strong throughout 2012 and in the first half of 2013, driven by the drilling plans by Russian oil and gas companies for the period.

A decision by Gazprom to slash purchases of LDPs for its gas pipeline projects earlier this year hit the operations of Russia's steel pipe makers. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Melissa Akin)