MOSCOW Oct 22 Russia's TMK, a global
supplier of steel pipes for the energy sector, reported a 1.5
percent decrease in tube shipments to 3.15 million tonnes in the
first nine months of 2012 due to decreased sales in the large
diametre pipe (LDP) business.
The market major said it expected the demand for its oil
country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipes to remain strong
throughout 2012 and in the first half of 2013, driven by the
drilling plans by Russian oil and gas companies for the period.
A decision by Gazprom to slash purchases of LDPs
for its gas pipeline projects earlier this year hit the
operations of Russia's steel pipe makers.
