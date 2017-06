MOSCOW Feb 3 Russia's TMK, the country's largest maker of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, said on Friday that it had priced its shares for a secondary public offering (SPO) at 75 roubles ($1.27) each.

TMK said it had priced 138,888,888 of existing shares and that it expected gross proceeds from the SPO of 10.4 billion roubles ($176 million). ($1 = 59.1974 roubles) (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Polina Devitt)