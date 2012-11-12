(Corrects to say TGK-7 and TGK 9 will sign the deal, not TGK-5
and TGK-7.)
MOSCOW Nov 12 Two Russian energy companies
controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's KES are close to
signing long-term gas purchasing deals with Anglo-Russian crude
producer TNK-BP worth up to $31 billion, the units
said.
The deals may further undermine the position of Gazprom
, Russia's top gas producer, on the domestic market.
Gazprom has been losing share to its rivals, such as Rosneft
, which is buying TNK-BP for $55 billion.
The boards of power companies, TGK-9 and TGK-7
, controlled by KES Holding, recommended their
shareholders to approve the deals to buy gas from TNK-BP. The
shareholders will review the offers in December.
TNK-BP declined comment.
(Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Megan Davies)