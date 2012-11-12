(Corrects to say TGK-7 and TGK 9 will sign the deal, not TGK-5 and TGK-7.)

MOSCOW Nov 12 Two Russian energy companies controlled by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's KES are close to signing long-term gas purchasing deals with Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP worth up to $31 billion, the units said.

The deals may further undermine the position of Gazprom , Russia's top gas producer, on the domestic market. Gazprom has been losing share to its rivals, such as Rosneft , which is buying TNK-BP for $55 billion.

The boards of power companies, TGK-9 and TGK-7 , controlled by KES Holding, recommended their shareholders to approve the deals to buy gas from TNK-BP. The shareholders will review the offers in December.

TNK-BP declined comment. (Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)