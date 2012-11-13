MOSCOW Nov 13 Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP is set to sign a long-term deal to supply Russian power producer TGK-5 with gas worth up to $6 billion, TGK-5 said on Tuesday.

TGK-5, a unit of Viktor Vekselberg's KES Holding, said it plans to sign the deal to purchase some 17 billion cubic metres of gas from TNK-BP in 2013-2030. It may top it up with extra 6.4 bcm in 2017-2030 at 3.5 percent below the state-regulated price.

TNK-BP, where Vekselberg is a shareholder, also may secure $31 billion in the similar deals with another two subsidiaries of KES. TNK-BP declined to comment.