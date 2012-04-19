* Minister orders lawsuit against TNK-BP over oil spills
* TNK-BP shares down 4.8 percent after comments
MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's Natural Resources and
Ecology Minister Yuri Trutnev threatened on Thursday to claim
damages from Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP over spills in
Siberia.
Moscow-traded TNK-BP's shares were down 4.8 percent at 1340
GMT after Trutnev's threat, underperforming a 1.8
percent rise in the broader market.
Trutnev, whose ministry has a track record of successfully
stripping companies of their assets over ecological misdeeds,
told a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin that he ordered an ecological watchdog to file a lawsuit
against TNK-BP.
"I ordered Rosprirodnadzor to prepare a lawsuit to seek
damages and offered the company to lay out a plan on overhauling
their pipeline system," he said, according to the meeting
transcripts published on the government website on Thursday.
"Please, act in line with the law," Putin said in response.
The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday Trutnev
visited Western Siberia Khanty-Mansiisk region, the hinterland
of Russia's oil production, the world's highest.
"Trutnev deemed TNK-BP's ecological safety work
unsatisfactory," the statement said.
TNK-BP said on Wednesday "historical problems with the
region's pollution are well-known", adding it was "open for
cooperation."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by James Jukwey)