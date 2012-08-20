* Sources name firms close to Russneft as buyers
* Russneft had previously owned assets, sold to TNK-BP
* TNK-BP focussing on East Siberia greenfields
MOSCOW, Aug 20 Russia's third-largest oil
company TNK-BP, half-owned by BP, has sold two
units that control several small West Siberian oil and gas
condensate fields for about $450 million as it shifts focus to
new untapped provinces, sources close to the deal said on
Monday.
TNK-BP confirmed the deal without disclosing either
financial details or the buyer.
The sources said the buyers of 100 percent of
Novosibirskneftegaz and 72 percent of Severnoeneftegaz were
firms related to mid-sized oil producer Russneft, which is owned
by tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev. He is Russia's-17th richest man
with personal wealth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes
magazine.
In the deal, Russneft is buying back the Severnoeneftegaz
assets it previously controlled before it sold them to TNK-BP,
which is now parting with the fields as it shifts its focus to
producing oil in greenfields in East Siberia.
"This approach provides us with the operating and financial
resources to pursue large-scale development projects in Russia's
new petroleum provinces," Mikhail Slobodin, TNK-BP's executive
vice president on strategy and new business development, said in
a statement.
Novosibirskneftegaz is developing the Verkh-Tarskoe oilfield
with 12.6 million tonnes of recoverable oil and condensate. The
company also owns two more licenses in the Novosibirsk region.
Severnoeneftegaz is developing the Vostochno-Tarskoe and
Maloichskoe fields with recoverable reserves of 1.8 million
tonnes.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies and
Jane Baird)