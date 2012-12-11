* Samotlorneftegaz, TNK-BP's subsidiary, wins Lodochnoye field

* Russia to stage several more oilfield auctions

MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP emerged the winner in a big East Siberian oilfield auction, which will help facilitate development of nearby existing deposits, Rosnedra licencing agency said on Tuesday.

The Lodochnoye field has been one of Russia's biggest unallotted hydrocarbon onshore deposits. It is the first big oilfield to come on sale since the huge Trebs and Titov Arctic fields were sold to Bashneft in 2010.

Samotlorneftegaz, a subsidiary of TNK-BP, which is in a $55 billion takeover process by Rosneft, offered to pay 4.66 billion roubles ($151.64 million) for the Lodochnoye field in the Krasnoyarsk region, Rosnedra said, while the starting price was set at 3.6 billion roubles.

Rosneft, Surgutneftegaz and a subsidiary of Gazprombank also bid in the auction.

The Lodochnoye oil reserves are estimated at up to 31.7 million tonnes under Russian C1 category (explored) and up to 97.4 million tonnes under C2 category (preliminary estimated), while natural gas reserves under C2 category are estimated at 47.4 billion cubic metres.

It is located near several TNK-BP's oilfields such as Suzun and Tagul, which are expected to come onstream in several years.

Russia will also auction off several oilfields in coming days, including Severo-Rogozhskoye, or Shpilmana field, and the Imilorskoye deposit.