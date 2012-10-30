MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's third-largest oil
producer TNK-BP, soon-to-be acquired by Rosneft
, said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped
53 percent year-on-year to $2.73 billion on the back of lower
taxes and costs.
The company, jointly owned by BP and a consortium of
Soviet-born billionaires AAR, said Russian Urals crude oil
prices declined 2 percent during the period, while it had to pay
a lower export tax - $500 million less than in the same quarter
in 2011.
Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25 percent to $4.3 billion from $3.5
billion in the year-ago period as revenues nudged up 3 percent
to $15.7 billion.
The company's Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Muir told a
press conference the company may sell its stake in a consortium
of Russian companies operating in Venezuela, in which it is in
talks with Rosneft.
He also added that board of directors at TNK-BP Ltd has not
made a decision on this year's interim dividend payout.