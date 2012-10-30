* Q3 net income up to $2.7 bln from $1.8 bln a year ago

* EBITDA at $4.3 billion vs $3.5 billion

* Revenues at $15.7 billion vs $15.3 billion

* Lower taxes, costs drove profits up

* No decision on interim dividend

MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, soon to be acquired by Rosneft , said quarterly net profit jumped 53 percent thanks to lower taxes and costs.

The company, half-owned by BP and a consortium of Soviet-born billionaires (AAR), said export taxes were $500 million less than last year's amount.

Rosneft, Russia's top crude producer, is acquiring TNK-BP for $55 billion in what would be the largest acquisition deal in Russian corporate history.

BP formed the 50:50 joint venture with AAR nearly a decade ago to tap into the country's vast energy reserves.

Jonathan Muir, TNK-BP's chief financial officer told a news conference that TNK-BP's directors were not able to reach a majority decision on an interim 2012 dividend.

"I suspect that negotiations are ongoing and no decision has been made (by the directors)," he said.

TNK-BP's Moscow-traded shares were down 1.35 percent, underperforming the broader index, which shed 0.42 percent.

Last year TNK-BP paid dividends totalling $7.5 billion, split equally between BP and the Russian partners, and in the nine years since BP formed the joint venture it has reaped $19 billion in dividends, nearly triple its original investment.

TNK-BP International - the main unit of TNK-BP - earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 25 percent in the third quarter to $4.3 billion from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period as revenues nudged up 3 percent to $15.7 billion.