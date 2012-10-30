* Q3 net income up to $2.7 bln from $1.8 bln a year ago
* EBITDA at $4.3 billion vs $3.5 billion
* Revenues at $15.7 billion vs $15.3 billion
* Lower taxes, costs drove profits up
* No decision on interim dividend
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia's third-largest oil
producer TNK-BP, soon to be acquired by Rosneft
, said quarterly net profit jumped 53 percent thanks to
lower taxes and costs.
The company, half-owned by BP and a consortium of
Soviet-born billionaires (AAR), said export taxes were $500
million less than last year's amount.
Rosneft, Russia's top crude producer, is acquiring TNK-BP
for $55 billion in what would be the largest acquisition deal in
Russian corporate history.
BP formed the 50:50 joint venture with AAR nearly a decade
ago to tap into the country's vast energy reserves.
Jonathan Muir, TNK-BP's chief financial officer told a news
conference that TNK-BP's directors were not able to reach a
majority decision on an interim 2012 dividend.
"I suspect that negotiations are ongoing and no decision has
been made (by the directors)," he said.
TNK-BP's Moscow-traded shares were down 1.35 percent,
underperforming the broader index, which shed 0.42
percent.
Last year TNK-BP paid dividends totalling $7.5 billion,
split equally between BP and the Russian partners, and in the
nine years since BP formed the joint venture it has reaped $19
billion in dividends, nearly triple its original investment.
TNK-BP International - the main unit of TNK-BP - earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 25 percent in the third quarter to $4.3 billion
from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period as revenues nudged up 3
percent to $15.7 billion.