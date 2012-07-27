MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP said on Friday its second-quarter net profit slumped to $808 million from $2.2 billion a year ago on the back of lower crude prices and a higher export tax.

The company, half-owned by BP, said Russian Urals crude oil prices declined 7 percent during the period, while it had to pay a higher export tax, an extra $14 per barrel, due to a time lag in taxation.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $2.25 billion from $3.43 billion in the year-ago period as revenues fell 7 percent to $14.26 billion.

The company also said in a statement it increased capital expenditures by 8 percent in the first half of 2012 to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Melissa Akin and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)