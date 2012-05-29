MOSCOW May 29 Maxim Barsky, who resigned last
year as deputy chief executive of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP
after failing to win BP's support to become
CEO, will return as an adviser, two sources close to TNK-BP said
on Tuesday.
A third source close to Russia's No.3 oil firm said the role
might ultimately pave the way for Barsky to take the top job at
TNK-BP, where a boardroom feud has erupted into the open with
the resignation of shareholder Mikhail Fridman as CEO.
Another source close to the local AAR shareholder consortium
that owns half of TNK-BP played down that prospect, however,
noting that BP remained cool towards Barsky.
A TNK-BP spokesman declined to comment.
