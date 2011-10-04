* Must finance output growth at old wells, greenfields

* Aims to cut construction costs by 30 percent

* Electricity costs also a target for cuts (Adds upstream management comments)

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Oct 4 TNK-BP is targeting electricity costs and well construction in a drive to improve field economics, which could help Russia's No. 3 oil producer bring more oil to market.

"Our aim is to cut well construction costs by 30 percent. That would give us the potential to produce millions of barrels of extra oil at old fields and cut the cost of developing new fields," Deputy Chief Executive Maxim Barsky told a conference.

Russian oil companies, their main West Siberian production centres in decline, are seeking ways to squeeze more oil out of old wells and confronting tough conditions at new fields, often located in remote places with inhospitable climates.

Both are expensive propositions. To improve the economics of old fields in particular, the government recently cut crude export duty under a policy known as "60-66", part of a reform of levies on the oil industry, some of the highest in the world.

But the company is targeting 2 percent annual growth in hydrocarbon production despite a current decline rate of nearly 7 percent in its mature fields.

TNK-BP, BP's joint venture in Russia, has said it will reinvest the windfall from the cut to boost output at older fields, where it is aiming to cut the decline rate to 2-3 percent over the next 5-7 years.

"TNK-BP faces significant challenges in Russia in mature fields," Alexander Dodds, newly appointed as executive vice president for upstream from a previous post with ExxonMobil in Qatar, told reporters.

That boosts its dependence on its ambitious gas strategy and capital intensive new fields for headline production growth.

It has launched two big East Siberian fields, Uvat and Verkhnechonsk, in recent years, and is gearing up to develop fields on the Yamal peninsula.

There are other targets for economy -- in particular electricity costs, which are also unusually high in Russia, where industrial consumers effectively subsidise residential users under state regulated tariffs.

"There is a lot of potential to economise on electricity costs through the use of new pump technologies, reduction of the water cut, and inefficient re-injection," Barsky said.

"More than 27 percent of our operating costs are linked to electricity consumption by mechanised production."

Russia's oil industry, which flares more gas than any other nation's, is also seeking to reduce costs by building captive generation at its fields to burn gas which it might otherwise flare for lack of access to the state-controlled pipeline monopoly.

TNK-BP has also agreed to invest in public power plants near its Siberian operations and concluded a long term deal to supply gas to one state-owned utility, Inter RAO , and receive electricity supplies in return. (Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by William Hardy)