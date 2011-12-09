Dec 9 The board of BP Plc's (BP.L) Russian joint venture, TNK-BP TNBP.MM, approved a third-quarter dividend payout of $1.25 billion at a meeting on Friday, a senior executive present at the meeting said.

The payout brings the total for the year to date to $7.5 billion, a company record, the executive said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Melissa Akin, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)