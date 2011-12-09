UPDATE 1-INSIGHT-Venezuela falls behind on oil-for-loan deals with China, Russia
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
Dec 9 The board of BP Plc's (BP.L) Russian joint venture, TNK-BP TNBP.MM, approved a third-quarter dividend payout of $1.25 billion at a meeting on Friday, a senior executive present at the meeting said.
The payout brings the total for the year to date to $7.5 billion, a company record, the executive said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Melissa Akin, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Oil-for-loan deals hamper ability to sell to other customers
* OECD stocks fall below 3 bln barrels, first time since Dec '15
* Power grid pushed to its limit, prices soar to A$14,000/MWh