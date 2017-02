MOSCOW Dec 17 Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP sees its refining output peaking at 32.9 million tonnes in 2013 as the company has moved ahead of the state-drawn schedule for downstream facilities modernisation, a company official said on Monday.

A TNK-BP's official also said that the company plans to invest some $500 million tonnes in its downstream sector in 2013, compared to $540 million earmarked for this year.

"We've reached a historical maximum of refining volumes. This will be in the region of 32.9 million, that is what we plan for the next year," Mikhail Davydov, senior vice president on refining, told reporters.