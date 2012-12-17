* Downstream investments seen at $500 mln in 2013
* TNK-BP to launch isomerisation unit in Saratov
MOSCOW Dec 17 TNK-BP expects output
from its refineries to climb to around 33 million tonnes in
2013, which will stay the maximum for years as the company has
drawn ahead of the Russian state's schedule for downstream
modernisation, a company official said.
The TNK-BP official also said on Monday that the
Anglo-Russian oil company plans to invest some $500 million in
its downstream sector in 2013, compared with $540 million
earmarked for this year.
"We've reached a historical maximum of refining volumes.
This will be in the region of 32.9 million, that is what we plan
for the next year," Mikhail Davydov, senior vice president of
refining, told reporters.
Russia's government has ordered oil companies to stop
selling low-grade Euro II gasoline and diesel on the home
market, starting from Jan. 1, to improve fuel's environmental
standards and spur output of quality fuels to meet rising
domestic demand.
"We have no problems with moving to production of high-grade
fuel," Davydov said.
TNK-BP, which is being bought by Russia's top crude producer
Rosneft for $55 million in a cash and stock deal,
operates four refineries in Russia and one plant in Ukraine.
Vitaly Zuber, director of TNK-BP's refining department, said
the company will launch an isomerisation unit at Saratov
refinery in the first quarter 2013. The unit's production
capacity is 300,000 tonnes a year.
The company also plans to introduce an isomerisation unit,
which produces high-octane gasoline, at its Ryazan refinery in
2014.