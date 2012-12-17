* Downstream investments seen at $500 mln in 2013

* TNK-BP to launch isomerisation unit in Saratov

MOSCOW Dec 17 TNK-BP expects output from its refineries to climb to around 33 million tonnes in 2013, which will stay the maximum for years as the company has drawn ahead of the Russian state's schedule for downstream modernisation, a company official said.

The TNK-BP official also said on Monday that the Anglo-Russian oil company plans to invest some $500 million in its downstream sector in 2013, compared with $540 million earmarked for this year.

"We've reached a historical maximum of refining volumes. This will be in the region of 32.9 million, that is what we plan for the next year," Mikhail Davydov, senior vice president of refining, told reporters.

Russia's government has ordered oil companies to stop selling low-grade Euro II gasoline and diesel on the home market, starting from Jan. 1, to improve fuel's environmental standards and spur output of quality fuels to meet rising domestic demand.

"We have no problems with moving to production of high-grade fuel," Davydov said.

TNK-BP, which is being bought by Russia's top crude producer Rosneft for $55 million in a cash and stock deal, operates four refineries in Russia and one plant in Ukraine.

Vitaly Zuber, director of TNK-BP's refining department, said the company will launch an isomerisation unit at Saratov refinery in the first quarter 2013. The unit's production capacity is 300,000 tonnes a year.

The company also plans to introduce an isomerisation unit, which produces high-octane gasoline, at its Ryazan refinery in 2014.