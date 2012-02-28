MOSCOW Feb 28 Russia's TNK-BP, half owned by BP, reported reserve replacement of 145 percent in 2011 under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, putting total reserves at the end of the year at 9.11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

TNK-BP, which briefly nosed ahead of LUKOIL to become Russia's No. 2 crude oil producer in terms of daily output last year, has historically accounted for a quarter of the British major's total reserves.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Melissa Akin)