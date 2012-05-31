MOSCOW May 31 TNK-BP, British oil
major BP's Russian joint venture that is at the centre of
a shareholder dispute, may get a third investor, co-owner and
former CEO Mikhail Fridman was quoted on Thursday as saying.
Fridman, one of the four Soviet-born tycoons who share
control of the 50-50 joint venture via the AAR consortium, quit
as chief executive on Monday, deepening a leadership crisis that
has deprived the company of a functioning board.
"Everything is possible and realistic. We are open to
proposals," Fridman told the Kommersant business daily in an
interview. "There are no concrete offers, but it (TNK-BP) may be
interesting to many."
Fridman dismissed suggestions that his resignation on Monday
as CEO was related to the appointment of former Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin as CEO of state oil firm Rosneft
following Vladimir Putin's return to the presidency.
BP and AAR have been at loggerheads since BP sought to reach
an offshore exploration and $16 billion share-swap deal with
Rosneft last year. AAR won a court order to block the deal, and
last May refused a $32 billion buyout offer for its one-half
interest in TNK-BP from Rosneft and BP.
Responding to reports that Rosneft's interest in TNK-BP had
revived, Fridman called the idea of a merger between the two
"fantasy".
He said TNK-BP's the current shareholder structure "no
longer serves the interests of each party", adding that only one
- BP or AAR - should control Russia's No.3 crude producer.
"There are a lot of different options. For example, BP
becomes a minority shareholder and gradually leaves TNK-BP's
capital ... We would also consider cutting our stake if part of
it is to be converted into BP shares," Fridman said.
He added that this process could take between five and seven
years.
BP has recouped its initial $7 billion investment in
TNK-BP from 2003 many times over, but it has had a series of
clashes with its local shareholders over corporate governance.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)