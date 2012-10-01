MOSCOW Oct 1 The billionaire quartet that owns
half of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP has hired
Rothschilds Group to arrange loan syndication to buy out BP's
50 percent stake in the company, the Kommersant daily
newspaper said on Monday.
Last week, the AAR consortium, which is led by
retail-to-banking tycoon Mikhail Fridman, said it was interested
in buying out BP's stake in TNK-BP after state oil major Rosneft
expressed similar interest.
One source familiar with the matter told the newspaper that
funding would likely be raised by TNK-BP, the joint venture, to
buy out BP which plans to sell out following disagreements over
management and strategy with its partners. AAR may formalise its
bid in mid-October.
The Russian government would not object if AAR increases its
stake in TNK-BP, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told
the newspaper. He reiterated that Rosneft, as a state company,
should not buy private companies.
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest crude oil producer, has been
caught in a tug of war between Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's
government, which backs privatisation, and Rosneft CEO Igor
Sechin, who is seeking to build a national oil champion.
Rosneft said it wanted to buy BP's stake in TNK-BP for cash
and stock, setting the stage for a bidding contest that would
probably start at around $20 billion. Independent analysts say
the BP's stake in TNK-BP is worth around $25 billion.