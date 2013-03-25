* No injuries, cause of fire still being assessed

* Plant says oil product supplies restored (Adds detail, comments)

MOSCOW, March 25 A crude distillation unit at the Ryazan refinery owned by Russia's TNK-BP was affected by a fire late on March 23, the regional Emergencies Ministry said on its web site, while the plant said it had since restored oil product supplies.

The ministry added the fire was doused by fire crews the same day and nobody was injured. The reason for the fire at the plant of TNK-BP, which was taken over last week by Russian state oil company Rosneft, is still being assessed.

The refinery, with capacity of 17 million tonnes a year (340,000 barrels per day), said the plant was now working in "normal mode".

"All the maintenance works were finished by 1600 (1200 GMT) of March 24," it said in emailed comments.

"Oil products supply continues as planned." (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)