MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP, due to be taken over by state oil
company Rosneft in the coming months, wants to enter
the U.S. shale business, its head of international projects said
on Wednesday.
TNK-BP Senior Vice President Boris Zilbermints said the
company was seeking to gain knowledge of technological processes
used to extract oil from shale in the United States for
application in western Siberia's "tight" formations.
"It is not just learning how to do multistage fracks but to
see the process," Zilbermints told a press conference. "It's a
conveyer belt process in the United States... we are looking for
access to knowledge of this process."
Zilbermints said his team was not yet in contact with
Rosneft on integration, which also has an international
portfolio.
"When the process of acquisition is complete the process of
integration will begin," he said.