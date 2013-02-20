MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's third-largest crude producer TNK-BP, due to be taken over by state oil company Rosneft in the coming months, wants to enter the U.S. shale business, its head of international projects said on Wednesday.

TNK-BP Senior Vice President Boris Zilbermints said the company was seeking to gain knowledge of technological processes used to extract oil from shale in the United States for application in western Siberia's "tight" formations.

"It is not just learning how to do multistage fracks but to see the process," Zilbermints told a press conference. "It's a conveyer belt process in the United States... we are looking for access to knowledge of this process."

Zilbermints said his team was not yet in contact with Rosneft on integration, which also has an international portfolio.

"When the process of acquisition is complete the process of integration will begin," he said.