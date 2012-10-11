UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Highest ranking exec to leave since shareholders fell out
* BP may sell TNK-BP stake to Rosneft, AAR may stay or sell
* Dodds unlikely to join colleagues at Rosneft
* Deputy seen as likely successsor
MOSCOW, Oct 11 The head of upstream at Russian oil firm TNK-BP will leave the company, the highest-ranking executive to depart in an exodus of staff as a potential sell-off by its main shareholders looms, sources close to TNK-BP said on Thursday.
Alexander Dodds joined TNK-BP from ExxonMobil Qatar, where he had served as president, in October 2011. The sources said his resignation would be announced to company staff on Friday.
Senior TNK-BP staff, including its top oil trader and head of mergers and acquisitions, have left the company in the months since BP and its partners in the Russian-British oil company said their 50-50 joint venture was untenable.
Both sides have said they are willing to sell out, though the quartet of Soviet-born billionaires who share control of the No.3 Russian oil producer have also said they would be willing to buy out the British oil major.
Russian state-backed oil firm Rosneft has said it would like to buy out BP and is seeking financing for the deal, likely to be worth a total of $25 billion or more, though a full merger of TNK-BP and Rosneft through a buyout of both partners could be difficult to finance.
Dodds is seen as unlikely to join a steady flow of executives from TNK-BP and BP itself to Rosneft, however. Sources close to TNK-BP said his likely successor was his deputy, Nikolai Ivanov.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.