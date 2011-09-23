MOSCOW, Sept 23 - Fashion designer Tom Ford has opened his
first women's clothes store in Moscow, giving a confidence boost
to Russia's reviving luxury goods market.
With his black hair slicked back, the 50-year-old Texan said
on Thursday night he was not phased by the prospects of another
economic recession in Russia, which previously ranked as the
fourth-largest buyer of luxury goods.
The designer opened his first Moscow menswear store in 2009
and his new shop is located in an opulent central Moscow
gallery, home to Prada and Tiffany boutiques and a Bentley car
dealership.
"I launched my business just at a time when it was a
downturn, but that has not affected us, because as brand
awareness has grown our figures have actually gone up," said
Ford, the former creative head of Gucci.
"Customers who are consuming our product may not be buying a
new house or a new car, but they are still buying a new shirt,
they are still buying a new pair of shoes," he told Reuters,
wearing a sleek suit from the eponymous brand he launched in
2005.
Top designers are steadily trickling back into Russia after
the 2009 economic crisis devastaed the luxury goods market and
forced stores such as Alexander McQueen to board up their
windows for good.
"I didn't come back to start a new business to think of it
as being a small thing," said Ford.
