By Vladimir Soldatkin
| SABETTA, Russia, April 13
SABETTA, Russia, April 13 French oil and gas
major Total and Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek
will launch a gas condensate field in west Siberia in
May, a signal of Total's commitment to Russia after the death of
its former head last year.
Christophe de Margerie, Total's long-serving chief executive
who was killed in a plane crash in Moscow last year, was an
outspoken critic of U.S. and European sanctions against Russia
over the crisis in Ukraine, a policy his successor Patrick
Pouyanne said he agreed with.
Novatek head Leonid Mikhelson said the mid-sized
Termokarstovoye gas condensate field should, at its peak,
produce 2 billion cubic metres of gas and 700,000 tonnes of gas
condensate a year.
This will outstrip output at Total's Kharyaga project which
it is developing in Russia as part of a production sharing
agreement with various companies.
Novatek holds 51 percent in the Termokarstovoye project and
Total controls the rest.
A Total official told Reuters the gas from the field would
be flown to the gas pipeline system of Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom, while the condensate would be processed at Novatek's
Purovsky plant.
Pouyanne said Total remained committed to Russia, which
accounts for 10 percent of Total's gas reserve base.
"There is plenty of oil and gas and gas in particular in
Russia. So we came here 10 years ago, it's a long-term view.
There is no reason to change our strategy despite the events,"
he told reporters at the Russian northern port of Sabetta, where
the companies are building a liquefied natural gas plant.
"There has been a change in management, but I'm as committed
as De Margerie was."
At the same venue, Mikhelson said Novatek hoped to
secure $5 billion from global export credit agencies for its
Arctic liquefied natural gas project Yamal LNG by mid-year.
Total owns a 20 percent stake in the project.
Pouyanne also said that Total would look into a possible
return to Iran once international sanctions over Tehran's
nuclear programme are lifted.
"We had to stop our projects in Iran in 2005, 2006 because
of the sanctions. We'll see what will happen, if the agreement
between Iran and international community is signed or not. ."
"If it is signed, Total of course will look into projects in
Iran ... Today it is premature. If the diplomacy works, if
diplomacy is successful, of course, Total will look at Iran.
They have one of the largest reserves of gas."
Pouyanne said the company had evacuated its expatriate
employees from Yemen.
"Today, with the war in Yemen, we put the plants in a safe
mode, LNG and oil production. That's the reality," he said.
Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies have been bombing
Yemen for over two weeks, hoping to slow the advance of
Iranian-allied Houthi militias towards the southern port city of
Aden.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Thomas)